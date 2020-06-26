Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.68 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.98. 67,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,849. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

