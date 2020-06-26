Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $14.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,366. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.64.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

