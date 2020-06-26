Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.35% of First American Financial worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First American Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 9,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

