Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,449 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.23% of Varian Medical Systems worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.43. 7,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,215. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

