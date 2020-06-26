Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 192.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,741 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Cerner worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. 565,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,146. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

