Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $24,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.78. 21,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,843. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

