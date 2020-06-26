Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 23,018 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.34. 14,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,706. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $11,980,537. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

