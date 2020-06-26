Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 197,415 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,816,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197,415 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 1.13% of MGIC Investment worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.