SKY Network Television (ASX:SKT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. SKY Network Television shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 475,136 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

Get SKY Network Television alerts:

In other SKY Network Television news, insider Martin Stewart acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,770.00 ($28,914.89).

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services in New Zealand. It offers sports, drama, music, movies, and on-demand content. The company also offers commercial music, broadcasting services, and entertainment quizzes. SKY Network Television Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.