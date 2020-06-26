Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.008.

Shares of RNSC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.08. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.