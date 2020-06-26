Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.008.

Shares of RNSC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

