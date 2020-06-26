Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) vs. Dewey Electronics (NASDAQ:DEWY) Financial Contrast

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Wesson Brands and Dewey Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands -9.03% 10.61% 5.88% Dewey Electronics 20.75% 50.10% 27.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Dewey Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.56 -$61.23 million $0.82 23.30 Dewey Electronics $5.69 million 0.69 $1.25 million N/A N/A

Dewey Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Dewey Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

