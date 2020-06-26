Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,530 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $88.69. 2,668,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,652,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

