Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,025 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASGN. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $1,085,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $208,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.31.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

