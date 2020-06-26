Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neuronetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuronetics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Neuronetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.