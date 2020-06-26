Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,269,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

