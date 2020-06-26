Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 172,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,036 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $35.72. 9,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,487. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.