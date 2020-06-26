Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 10,087 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.70.

Shares of NVDA traded down $13.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $385.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total transaction of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,043,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,291 shares of company stock valued at $60,707,404. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.