Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 11,972 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 213,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.96.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. 862,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

