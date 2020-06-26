Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. China International Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.40 on Thursday, reaching $2,742.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,486.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,783.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.