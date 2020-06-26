Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $66,166,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.05. 241,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

