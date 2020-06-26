Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 24,480 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 0.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 764,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,228,000 after purchasing an additional 116,331 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 81,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $171.24. 4,711,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average of $120.53.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.74.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

