Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.45. The company had a trading volume of 102,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

