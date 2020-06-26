Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 335,868 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335,868 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National CineMedia worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 715,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $1,794,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,882,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,920. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,863. The firm has a market cap of $246.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

