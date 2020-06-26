Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 33,851 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,851 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 62,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a market cap of $902.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

