Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $246.13. 3,673,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. The company has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day moving average of $222.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

