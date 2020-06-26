Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 56,820 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,820 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

VRCA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 1,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.38. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

