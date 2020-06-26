Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 8,761 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. Cfra cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

VMC traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.73. 18,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,378. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

