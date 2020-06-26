Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,954 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after acquiring an additional 405,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of THO stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.92. 14,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,535. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.