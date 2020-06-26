Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermillion were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermillion by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermillion in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermillion in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermillion by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermillion by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRML traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 938,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Vermillion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative net margin of 307.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRML. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

