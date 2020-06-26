Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $481.78

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.78 and traded as high as $508.16. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $503.14, with a volume of 57,105 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 521.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56.

About Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

