Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $481.78

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.78 and traded as high as $508.16. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $503.14, with a volume of 57,105 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 482.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.41. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

