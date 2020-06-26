Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. 1,607,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.42. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

