State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 591,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after purchasing an additional 255,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 137,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,336. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

