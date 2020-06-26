State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,825,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,906,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,051 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 951,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLJ. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

