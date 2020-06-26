Storm (STORM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, Bitbns and HitBTC. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01841273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00171497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00111331 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bitbns, YoBit, Upbit, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, Coinnest, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

