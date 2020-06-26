Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.38. Strategic Minerals shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 27,285,009 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.57.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

