TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of TCG BDC worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 862.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. TCG BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.68%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

