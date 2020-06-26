Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 4,498 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

