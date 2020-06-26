Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.