Telemus Capital LLC Buys 12,111 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 1,110,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.