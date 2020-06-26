Telemus Capital LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 831,527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 58.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

