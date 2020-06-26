Telemus Capital LLC Buys 4,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. 595,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,022,324. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.