Telemus Capital LLC Buys 5,699 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.36. 2,381,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,652,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

