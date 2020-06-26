Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 52,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

