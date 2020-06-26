Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 158,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

