Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. 511,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

