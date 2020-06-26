Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

NYSE COF traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $60.94. 239,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

