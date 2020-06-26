Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,672,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

