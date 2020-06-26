Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 60,925 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.02.

PFE stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,022,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,201,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.